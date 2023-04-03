 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks mostly rise as oil producers surge

AFP
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

About 45 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0 percent at 33,616.42.

About 45 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,122.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.4 percent to 12,170.54.

Wall Street stocks mostly picked up early Monday, reflecting confidence that the banking industry has stabilized, while a jump in oil prices lifted petroleum-linked shares.

After banking sector turmoil in early March, the relative calm of the last few weeks has reassured investors who feared wider financial industry chaos.

But a decision by members of the OPEC+ exporters' alliance to cut output by more than one million barrels per day proved to be the latest unexpected development.

