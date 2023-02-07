 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks mostly lower ahead of Biden, Fed chair events

AFP
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent to 33,771.99.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 4,103.58, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 11,894.05.

Wall Street stocks mostly declined early Tuesday, extending a pullback on worries over central bank policy as markets await the president's annual State of the Union address.

Stocks have been on the back leg since Friday's blowout US jobs report raised worries about a longer period of aggressive monetary policy to rein in inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at an event in Washington later on Tuesday.

Powell "is speaking at noon, and the market is going to be responding as if it were a press conference," said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.