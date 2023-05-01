 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks mixed as traders digest First Republic takeover

AFP
May 01, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

Shortly after trading began, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent to 34,149.67 while the broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,168.59.

tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 12,202.36.

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as markets digested US authorities' takeover of the embattled First Republic Bank.

Shares of First Republic had tanked after it reported last week that it lost over $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter.

Financial authorities have since seized the bank and sold it to JPMorgan Chase, in hopes of bringing banking sector unrest to a close.

"I think it's a good deal," said Cresset Capital's chief investment officer, Jack Ablin.