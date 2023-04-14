 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks mixed as markets digest bank earnings, retail data

AFP
Apr 14, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 0.1 percent to 34,048.97 and the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 4,152.62 around 10 minutes into trading.

Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 12,158.72.

Wall Street stocks were mixed on Friday morning as investors weighed cooling retail sales figures alongside stronger-than-anticipated corporate data.

US retail sales fell one percent in March as the Federal Reserve's series of interest rate hikes ripple through the world's biggest economy, while analysts warn that the full impact of last month's banking sector turmoil is yet to come.

A key issue that analysts are eyeing is that banks could tighten lending standards, lessening credit availability to households and hitting consumer spending.

