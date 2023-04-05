 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks mixed as data suggests slowing economy

AFP
Apr 05, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 33,486.25.

About 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,094.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 12,056.12.

Wall Street stocks were mixed Wednesday as markets digested employment and trade data that suggest a slowing in the economy.

Employers added 145,000 jobs last month, according to payroll firm ADP, much below the February level and weaker than analysts expected.

Meanwhile, US trade data showed a slight widening in the trade deficit in February, with exports and imports both declining.

"The slowing economic activity is something the Fed will likely be pleased to see, yet it appears to be giving the stock market some cause for pause," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.