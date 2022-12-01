 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks lose ground in uneven trading to open December

Associated Press
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:25 PM IST

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was roughly split between gainers and losers, but some big tech stocks weighed down the broader market.

Stocks fell in uneven trading on Wall Street Thursday and bond yields pulled back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that's closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October.

Salesforce slumped 10.4% as Bret Taylor said he would resign as co-CEO of the customer-management software developer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335 points, or 1%, to 34,236 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Major indexes are coming off of their second straight month of gains.

Yields on both short-term and long-term bonds fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, edged lower to 3.60% from 3.61% late Wednesday.