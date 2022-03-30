English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US stocks dip on doubts over Russia de-escalation

    Wall Street stocks dipped early on Wednesday as diminished expectations for Ukraine-Russia peace prospects threatened the Dow's four-day winning streak.

    AFP
    March 30, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

    Wall Street stocks dipped early on Wednesday as diminished expectations for Ukraine-Russia peace prospects threatened the Dow's four-day winning streak.

    Kyiv on Wednesday accused Moscow of shelling a city where it had promised deescalation, casting a pall following upbeat comments from both countries about negotiations held Tuesday.

    The latest developments lifted crude prices.

    About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 35,260.63.

    The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 4,618.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 0.5 percent to 14,554.08.

    Close

    Payroll services firm ADP reported US private employers hired 455,000 people this month, slightly more than forecast but less than the upwardly revised 486,000 positions added in February.

    The data, which comes ahead of Friday's government jobs report, shows the American labor market remains healthy even as the wider economy struggles with inflation and supply shortages.

    Among individual companies, Lululemon Athletica jumped 6.7 percent as the apparel companies unveiled a $1 billion stock repurchase program and reported strong results that included a 23 percent surge in quarterly revenues to $2.1 billion.
    AFP
    Tags: #Business #International Markets #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine crisis #United States #Wall Street #World News
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 07:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.