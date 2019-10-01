US State Department says US, North Korean officials plan to meet within week

'I can confirm that US and DPRK officials plan to meet within the next week. I do not have further details to share on the meeting,' Ortagus said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 07:15 pm