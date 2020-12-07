PlusFinancial Times
US Slaps Sanctions On 14 Chinese Officials Over Hong Kong

The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and restricting travel of 14 vice chairs of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which spearheaded a tough new security law in the city.

Dec 7, 2020 / 09:56 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The United States on December 7 imposed sanctions on 14 senior Chinese officials over Beijing's growing clampdown in Hong Kong.

The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and restricting travel of 14 vice chairs of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which spearheaded a tough new security law in the city.
