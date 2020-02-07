App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

US should buy control of Nokia, Ericsson to fight Huawei: Attorney general

"Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a far more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power," Barr said in a speech on the Chinese economic threat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States and its allies should take controlling stakes in Nokia, Ericsson or both to battle Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's dominance of the 5G market, US Attorney general Bill Barr said.

"Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a far more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power," Barr said in a speech on the Chinese economic threat.

"We and our closest allies certainly need to be actively considering this approach."

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:53 am

