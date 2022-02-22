US sends remaining diplomats in Ukraine to Poland 'for security reasons': Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States said Monday it is sending all of its diplomats in Ukraine to Poland out of security fears, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two rebel-backed regions of Ukraine.

"For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The move comes just over a week after the US relocated its embassy in Kyiv to Liviv, citing the "dramatic acceleration" in the build-up of Russia's forces on the border.