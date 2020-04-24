App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US sending ventilators, coronavirus help to other countries: Donald Trump

Trump wrote that the United States will send Ecuador ventilators, "of which we have recently manufactured many, and helping them in other ways" and that the United States would help Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez "with his request for Ventilators and Testing."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States will send ventilators to Honduras, Ecuador, Indonesia, and El Salvador, President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to devastate countries around the world.

Trump wrote that the United States will send Ecuador ventilators, "of which we have recently manufactured many, and helping them in other ways" and that the United States would help Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez "with his request for Ventilators and Testing."

The United States will also ship ventilators, machinery used to help coronavirus victims breathe, to El Salvador.

Close

Trump's tweets announcing the assistance praised the Latin American countries for helping his efforts to curb illegal immigration.

related news

In a call on Friday, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo had asked for the respiratory medical equipment "which we will provide," as well, Trump wrote.

The United States has worked furiously to produce ventilators after rapidly increasing infections revealed the country's shortage. Now, though, experts are forecasting a fall in the need for the devices and the Trump administration has said the machines will be sent to other countries in need.

Last week Trump pledged to help Mexico "substantially" with ventilators and offered to send them to Iran. According to Pakistan, he pledged US support on Wednesday in that country's fight against the disease by making ventilators available and offered to send "the latest rapid testing machine."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #United States #World News

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.