US sending ventilators, coronavirus help to other countries: Donald Trump

The United States will send ventilators to Honduras, Ecuador, Indonesia, and El Salvador, President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to devastate countries around the world.

Trump wrote that the United States will send Ecuador ventilators, "of which we have recently manufactured many, and helping them in other ways" and that the United States would help Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez "with his request for Ventilators and Testing."

The United States will also ship ventilators, machinery used to help coronavirus victims breathe, to El Salvador.

Trump's tweets announcing the assistance praised the Latin American countries for helping his efforts to curb illegal immigration.

In a call on Friday, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo had asked for the respiratory medical equipment "which we will provide," as well, Trump wrote.

The United States has worked furiously to produce ventilators after rapidly increasing infections revealed the country's shortage. Now, though, experts are forecasting a fall in the need for the devices and the Trump administration has said the machines will be sent to other countries in need.

Last week Trump pledged to help Mexico "substantially" with ventilators and offered to send them to Iran. According to Pakistan, he pledged US support on Wednesday in that country's fight against the disease by making ventilators available and offered to send "the latest rapid testing machine."

