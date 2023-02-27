 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US sending Ukraine another $1 billion, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says in Kyiv

Feb 27, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

On a trip to Kyiv following US President Joe Biden's surprise visit last week, Yellen met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced the transfer of "an additional amount of over $1.2 billion" to the Ukrainian government.

The United States is transferring an additional $1 billion to Ukraine as it fights to resist Russia's invasion, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.

This would be the first tranche of about $10 billion the US will provide in the coming months, she said in a speech in Kyiv.

"Our economic support is helping keep the Ukrainian government and critical service providers operational under extraordinary circumstances," including by paying civil servants, firefighters and teachers, she said.