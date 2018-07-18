App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Senator says World Cup ball presented by Putin to Trump may be 'bugged'

At a joint press conference in Helsinki, Vladimir Putin presented the official FIFA World Cup ball to Donald Trump

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US Senator Lindsey Graham accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of presenting a bugged FIFA World Cup football to US President Donald Trump.

Graham tweeted that the ball could be fitted with a recording device and suggested that Trump shouldn't take it to the White House.

Putin presented his US counterpart the official FIFA World Cup 2018 football, Adidas Telstar 18, during the joint press conference in Helsinki after both men were bombarded with questions about the war in Syria and Russia’s alleged role in Trump’s 2016 election victory.

"Speaking about having the ball in our court in Syria, President Trump has just mentioned that we’ve successfully concluded the football World Cup. Speaking of football, actually, Mr President, I will give the ball to you and now the ball is in your court. All the more as the United States will host the World Cup in 2026," said Putin.

According to the report by The Tribune, Trump accepted the gesture and stated that he hoped the United States would host an equally successful competition before promising to give the souvenir to his 12-year-old son Barron.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Trending News #Vladimir Putin #World News

