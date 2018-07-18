US Senator says World Cup ball presented by Putin to Trump may be 'bugged'

US Senator Lindsey Graham accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of presenting a bugged FIFA World Cup football to US President Donald Trump.



Finally, if it were me, I’d check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House.

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 16, 2018

Graham tweeted that the ball could be fitted with a recording device and suggested that Trump shouldn't take it to the White House.

Putin presented his US counterpart the official FIFA World Cup 2018 football, Adidas Telstar 18, during the joint press conference in Helsinki after both men were bombarded with questions about the war in Syria and Russia’s alleged role in Trump’s 2016 election victory.

"Speaking about having the ball in our court in Syria, President Trump has just mentioned that we’ve successfully concluded the football World Cup. Speaking of football, actually, Mr President, I will give the ball to you and now the ball is in your court. All the more as the United States will host the World Cup in 2026," said Putin.