Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Senate panel to hear from Twitter, Facebook next week

Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner said in a statement the committee hearing would take place on September 5, with Jack Dorsey, Twitter chief executive, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook chief operating officer, in attendance.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Senate intelligence committee said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing next week to look at how social media companies are responding to foreign influence operations, with testimony expected from top executives of Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc .

Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner said in a statement the committee hearing would take place on September 5, with Jack Dorsey, Twitter chief executive, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook chief operating officer, in attendance. It said Larry Page, Alphabet chief executive, also had been invited.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:30 am

