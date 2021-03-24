English
US Senate confirms Indian-American Vivek Murthy as surgeon general

Vivek Murthy previously served as the US surgeon general under the Obama administration. He had been advising US President Joe Biden on the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
Vivek Murthy speaks during his confirmation hearing to be the Surgeon General before the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee in Washington DC, United States on February 25, 2021. (Image: Caroline Brehman/Pool via Reuters)

The United States Senate voted on March 23 to confirm Indian-American doctor Vivek Murthy as President Biden's surgeon general. Murthy’s confirmation as one of its top public health officials in the country was key for the Biden administration as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators voted 57-43 to confirm Murthy as Biden's surgeon general. He had served as the surgeon general under the Obama administration but was removed in 2017 when Donald Trump became the president.

“I'm deeply grateful to be confirmed by the Senate to serve once again as your Surgeon General. We've endured great hardship as a nation over the past year, and I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children,” Murthy said in a tweet. The social media post also carried a short video featuring images, including those of his parents who had immigrated to the US from Karnataka, India.

A number of Republican senators, including former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, backed Murthy's nomination.

A physician, Murthy is also a former vice admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. He had been advising Biden on the coronavirus pandemic since the campaign days and served as the Co-Chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Board as part of Biden’s presidential transition team.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 24, 2021 08:03 am

