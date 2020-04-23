App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 07:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

The United States recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:05 am

tags #coronavirus #John Hopkins #World News

