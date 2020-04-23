US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.
First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:05 am