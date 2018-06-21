US security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump-Putin meeting

US national security adviser John Bolton to visit Moscow next week to prepare for a possible meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
US national security adviser John Bolton plans to visit Moscow next week to prepare for a possible meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday there are no plans for a meeting between Trump and Putin before the NATO summit, Interfax reported.Trump is expected to attend the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:27 pm