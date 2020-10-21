172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-to-visit-india-next-week-for-strategic-talks-5995761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit India next week for strategic talks

Pompeo and Esper will hold two-plus-two talks with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on October 27, the statement said.

Reuters

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to India next week for a top-level ministerial dialogue, a statement from India's external affairs ministry said on October 21, and are expected to discuss defence and trade issues.

Pompeo and Esper will hold two-plus-two talks with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on October 27, the statement said.

The so-called two-plus-two talks were started by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and two meetings have been held previously in New Delhi and Washington.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mark Esper #Mike Pompeo #Rajnath Singh #S Jaishankar #United States

