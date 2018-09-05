App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Pakistan for talks

This is the US' first high-level dialogue with Pakistan since the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office after the July 25 elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pakistan Wednesday to hold talks with the country's new leadership in a bid to reset the strained bilateral ties, days after the Trump administration cancelled $300 million in military aid to Islamabad.

This is the US' first high-level dialogue with Pakistan since the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office after the July 25 elections.

Pompeo, accompanied by General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He is also expected to meet Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pompeo is expected to press Pakistan to target all terror groups on its soil and play a positive role in war-torn Afghanistan when he meets the country's new leadership in a bid to reset the strained bilateral ties.

The Trump administration has cancelled $300 million in military aid to Pakistan as it was not doing enough against terrorist groups inside its borders, the latest controversy to hit Islamabad's troubled relationship with Washington.

Pompeo landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad and headed for the US embassy. Diplomatic sources said that Pompeo will meet Foreign Minister Qureshi, followed by the delegation-level talks between the two sides.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 03:17 pm

