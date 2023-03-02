 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Secretary of State Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister briefly meet

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

"We must continue to call on Russia to end its war of aggression and withdraw from Ukraine for the sake of international peace and economic stability," Blinken said in his remarks at the G20 meet.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left), attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, in New Delhi, on March 2, 2023. (AP/PTI)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov briefly met in Delhi in the first high-level contact between the two countries in months amid the Ukraine conflict.

It is understood that the exchange lasted about 10 minutes and that Blinken conveyed to Lavrov that the US would continue to support Ukraine.

Blinken and Lavrov had a very brief interaction on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a Russian official said.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked for contact with Foreign Minister Lavrov, during the second session of the G20 meet," Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.