you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Secretary of Defense Esper says crucial South Korea pay more for US troops

South Korea is a wealthy country and could and should pay more, Esper told a briefing after meeting South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on November 15 said that it is crucial for the US and South Korea reach an agreement on cost-sharing for US troops in the South by 2019-end, with a higher burden to be shared by Seoul.

South Korea is a wealthy country and could and should pay more for the deployment of the US military in the South, Esper told a briefing after meeting South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 11:53 am

tags #defence #Military #military base #South Korea #US

