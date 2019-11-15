US Secretary of Defense Esper says crucial South Korea pay more for US troops

South Korea is a wealthy country and could and should pay more, Esper told a briefing after meeting South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo
United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on November 15 said that it is crucial for the US and South Korea reach an agreement on cost-sharing for US troops in the South by 2019-end, with a higher burden to be shared by Seoul.South Korea is a wealthy country and could and should pay more for the deployment of the US military in the South, Esper told a briefing after meeting South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 11:53 am