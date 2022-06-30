English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US SEC rejects Grayscale's spot bitcoin ETF

    Grayscale's proposal by NYSE Arca did not meet the standards for exchanges designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices and protect investors and the public interest, the regulator said in a filing.

    Reuters
    June 30, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST
    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.


    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday rejected a proposal to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Grayscale, one of the world's biggest digital asset managers, on Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange.

    Grayscale's proposal by NYSE Arca did not meet the standards for exchanges designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices and protect investors and the public interest, the regulator said in a filing.


    However, the SEC said its disapproval did not rest on "an assessment of whether bitcoin, or blockchain technology more generally, has utility or value as an innovation or an investment."


    Grayscale did not respond immediately to a request for comment.


    The SEC has rejected more than a dozen proposals for spot bitcoin ETFs over the past year, with much of its focus on the lack of any surveillance-sharing agreements with a regulated market of significant size relating to the underlying assets.


    The price of bitcoin, the largest digital currency, is down about 70% from its high of around $69,000 in November.

    Close

    Related stories


    Cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks have plunged in recent months, as investors have dumped riskier assets in response to high inflation and policy tightening by major central banks, which have prompted recession fears.

    Issuers of spot bitcoin ETFs rejected by the SEC in recent months have included Fidelity, SkyBridge and Valkyrie, all of which sought to provide easy exposure to the digital currency.

    Reuters
    Tags: #bitcoin #ETF #US SEC #World News
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 06:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.