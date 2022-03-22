US SEC proposes companies disclose range of climate risks, emissions data

The position "concerns enforcement action only and does not represent a legal conclusion with respect to the applicability of statutory or regulatory provisions of the securities laws," the agency said. (Representative image)

The U.S. securities regulator on Monday proposed requiring U.S.-listed companies to disclose a range of climate-related risks and greenhouse gas emissions, part of President Joe Biden's push to join global efforts to avert climate-related catastrophes.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unveiled its long-anticipated draft rule under which companies would disclose their own direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, known as Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

It would also require companies to disclose greenhouse gases generated by suppliers and partners, known as Scope 3 emissions, if they are material or included in any emissions targets the company has set.

SEC chair Gary Gensler said the agency was responding to investor demand for consistent information on how climate change will affect the financial performance of companies they invest in. But prominent Republicans accused the regulator of overstepping its authority, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce vowed to fight parts of the rule.