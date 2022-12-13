English
    US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough

    The achievement will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, officials said.

    Associated Press
    December 13, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST
    FILE PHOTO: National Ignition Facility (NIF) Target Area operators inspect a final optics assembly (FOA) during a routine maintenance period at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory federal research facility in Livermore, California, United States. (Photo: Reuters)

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a "major scientific breakthrough" Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.

    Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain, the Energy Department said.

    Granholm was appearing alongside Livermore researchers at a news conference in Washington.

    "This is a landmark achievement for the researchers and staff at the National Ignition Facility who have dedicated their careers to seeing fusion ignition become a reality, and this milestone will undoubtedly spark even more discovery," Granholm said in a statement.

     
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 08:55 pm