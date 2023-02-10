 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US says to provide $85 million humanitarian aid to Turkey, Syria

Reuters
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

The announcement by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) came shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, their second call in four days.

Search still on: Rescuers still search for survivors after the deadly earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The United States said on Thursday it will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake that killed more than 20,000 people.

The death toll across both countries has now surpassed the more than 17,000 killed in 1999 when a similarly powerful quake hit northwest Turkey.

Hundreds of thousands of people in both countries have been left homeless in the middle of winter. Many have camped out in makeshift shelters in supermarket car parks, mosques, roadsides or amid the ruins, often desperate for food, water and heat.