US says six airlines issue $622 million in refunds

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

The actions helped ensure the carriers paid required refunds "to hundreds of thousands of passengers who had their flights canceled or significantly changed," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters. "It shouldn't take enforcement action from (USDOT) to get airlines to pay the funds that they're required to pay."

The U.S. Transportation Department said Monday that six airlines were slapped with $7.25 million in penalties and agreed to issue $622 million in passenger refunds as the agency vows to aggressively enforce consumer protections.

Many of the refunds involved flights delayed or canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many travelers waited months or even years for refunds.

Buttigieg said under the settlements ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines was required to pay $222 million in refunds and will pay a $2.2 million penalty, while Tata Group-owned Air India will pay $121.5 million in required refunds and a $1.4 million fine.

Frontier said it issued $92 million in refunds and redeemed credits and vouchers to customers who voluntarily canceled non-refundable tickets during COVID and were not entitled to refunds. It said the refunds "demonstrate Frontier's commitment to treating our customers with fairness and flexibility."

State-owned TAP Portugal will issue $126.5 million in required refunds and pay a $1.1 million penalty, and Colombia's Avianca will pay $76.8 million in required refunds and pay a $750,000 penalty.