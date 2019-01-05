App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

US says Saudis still lack credible account of Jamal Khashoggi murder

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will continue to press the Saudis on Khashoggi's murder when he visits Riyadh next week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saudi Arabia's investigation and handling of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi still lacks full credibility and accountability, a senior US official said on January 4.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will continue to press the Saudis on Khashoggi's murder when he visits Riyadh next week as part of an eight-country tour of the Middle East, the official said.

"He will raise the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and continue to push for accountability and credibility from the Saudi leadership as they move through the legal process that began earlier this week," the official told journalists on condition of anonymity.

"I don't think, from our point of view, that the narrative emerging from the Saudis throughout the legal process has yet hit that threshold of credibility and accountability," the official said.

related news

In a case that shocked the world and created a sharp rift with Washington, Khashoggi was murdered and his corpse dismembered inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate on October 2.

After evidence emerged that the killing was done by a team of Saudis sent from Riyadh and closely linked to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Washington demanded a transparent investigation.

On November 15, Riyadh prosecutors announced indictments against 11 people, and on Tuesday prosecutors said they were seeking the death penalty against five of them.

But at the same time Prince Mohammed, whose right-hand aides were allegedly involved in the murder, was exonerated despite US intelligence reportedly having evidence that he was behind it.

Despite the indictments so far, it was not clear if anyone in Prince Mohammed's close orbit would be charged.

The case has made it difficult for the Trump administration to return the crucial bilateral relationship back to normal.

A bipartisan resolution approved by the US Senate last month also held the crown prince responsible for the killing.

"The Saudis should have a credible narrative for what happened in the consulate and subsequent events," the US official said Friday.

"It's in their interest to pursue this as aggressively as they can to get this albatross off their backs and to get out from under the shadow of this incident, which has caused such an outcry."
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 08:36 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.