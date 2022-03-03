English
    US says Russia blocks independent news outlets, social media

    "Russia's government is also throttling Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia's citizens rely on to access independent information and opinions," the State Department said in a statement.

    March 03, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

    The United States accused Russia on Wednesday of launching a "full war on media freedom and the truth" by blocking independent news outlets and preventing Russians from hearing news of the invasion of Ukraine.

    "Russia's government is also throttling Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia's citizens rely on to access independent information and opinions," the State Department said in a statement.

    Russians also used social media to connect to each other and the outside world, it added.
