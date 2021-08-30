MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US says North Korea nuclear report shows "urgent need for dialogue": Official

The United States is coordinating closely with its allies and partners on developments in North Korea, the official said.

Reuters
August 30, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST

A U.N. watchdog report that North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor reflects an urgent need for dialogue and the United States is seeking to address the issue with Pyongyang, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in its report dated Friday that the signs of operation at the 5-megawatt (MW) reactor, which is seen as capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, were the first to be spotted since late 2018.

"This report underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy so we can achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," the senior administration official said on customary condition of anonymity.

"We continue to seek dialogue with the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) so we can address this reported activity and the full range of issues related to denuclearization."

The United States is coordinating closely with its allies and partners on developments in North Korea, the official said.

Close

Related stories

The IAEA report came on the heels of a four-day visit to South Korea by President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim.

That visit came as a brief thaw in inter-Korean relations in July gave way to a new standoff over U.S.-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has warned could trigger a security crisis. The nine-day joint exercise began on Aug. 16,

Kim told reporters in Seoul during his visit that the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea and is open to meeting any time and any place.

Biden's administration has said it will explore diplomacy to achieve North Korean denuclearization, but shown no willingness to ease sanctions.

 
Reuters
Tags: #International Atomic Energy Agency #North Korea #Nuclear reactor #United States #World News
first published: Aug 30, 2021 07:01 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.