    US says no change to Venezuela sanctions policy

    PTI
    October 06, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (AP)

    The United States has no plans to change its Venezuela sanctions policy "without constructive steps" from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to restore democracy, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday.

    "Our sanctions policy on Venezuela remains unchanged. We will continue to implement and enforce our Venezuela sanctions," Watson said in a statement after the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington was preparing to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron Corp to resume pumping oil there.

    The newspaper reported that in exchange for the sanctions relief, Maduro's government would resume talks with the country's opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024.
