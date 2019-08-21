App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

US says it's ready to resume nuclear talks with North Korea

Trump and Kim had met at the Korean border in late June and agreed to resume negotiations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The top US envoy on North Korea says Washington is ready to restart nuclear negotiations with North Korea. Stephen Biegun made the comments on August 21, a day after the US and South Korea ended their regular military exercises that North Korea calls an invasion rehearsal.

During the training, North Korea raised tensions with its own missile and other weapons tests.

Biegun told reporters in Seoul that "we are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea."

Close

Negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang collapsed after a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February ended without any agreement.

Trump and Kim met again at the Korean border in late June and agreed to resume negotiations.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Current Affairs #North Korea #US #World News

