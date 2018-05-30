App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

US says it supports free, fair and transparent elections in Pakistan

It also expressed hope that the 2017 electoral reforms law, being put into effect from these elections, would help facilitate the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States said it supports free, fair, transparent and accountable elections in Pakistan which faces general elections on July 25.

It also expressed hope that the 2017 electoral reforms law, being put into effect from these elections, would help facilitate the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government.

"The United States supports free, fair, and transparent, accountable elections in Pakistan as we do in other countries around the world," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters during her biweekly news conference.

The United States along with other international partners has supported Pakistan's implementation of its historic 2017 electoral reforms law, she said.

related news

"My understanding is that this is the first time that that law will actually be put into effect for these elections. We hope that the new comprehensive and transparent legal framework facilitates the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government," Nauert said.

In response to a question, she said she is not aware if the United States is sending any observers on the ground.

"We tend to support international organisations that do participate as observers," she said.

In the elections announced earlier this week, Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected to be the main challenger to the ruling party.

The present government will complete the tenure on May 31 and the caretaker government will take over form June 1 and remain in office until a new government is set up through elections.
First Published on May 30, 2018 08:11 am

tags #Pakistan #US #World News

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.