App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 12:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US says initial analysis shows remains provided by North Korea are likely American

"There is no reason to doubt that they do relate to Korean War losses," John Byrd, a forensic anthropologist with the U.S. Department of Defense, told reporters at Osan air base in South Korea, just before the remains were due to be flown to Hawaii for further analysis and identification.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

More than 50 boxes handed over by North Korea last week appear to hold human remains from the 1950-1953 Korean War and are likely American, according to an initial forensic analysis, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

"There is no reason to doubt that they do relate to Korean War losses," John Byrd, a forensic anthropologist with the U.S. Department of Defense, told reporters at Osan air base in South Korea, just before the remains were due to be flown to Hawaii for further analysis and identification.

On Friday, an American military transport aircraft flew the remains from the North Korean city of Wonsan, a first step in implementing an agreement reached at a landmark summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in June.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 12:50 pm

tags #North Korea #US #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.