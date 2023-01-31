 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried needs limits on communications, asset access

Reuters
Jan 31, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, prosecutors also asked that a bail condition that prevents Bankman-Fried from accessing or transferring assets at FTX and his Alameda Research hedge fund be left in place.

The U.S. government on Monday urged a judge to reject Sam Bankman-Fried's claim it went too far by insisting that the indicted founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange be banned from contacting his former colleagues.

They argued those assets were "vulnerable to exploitation and in need of protection from the defendant."

The requests came two days after Bankman-Fried's lawyers proposed letting their client access crypto assets and continue communicating with most of FTX's and Alameda's estimated 350 employees, some of whom they said could help his defense.