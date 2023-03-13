 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US says all SVB deposits safe, creates new backstop for banks

Bloomberg
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. jointly announced the efforts aimed at strengthening confidence in the banking system after SVB’s failure spurred concern about spillover effects.

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. SVB Financial Group bonds are plunging alongside its shares after the company moved to shore up capital after losses on its securities portfolio and a slowdown in funding.

US authorities raced on Sunday to stem jitters about the health of the nation’s financial system, pledging to fully protect all depositors’ money following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank while also giving any banks squeezed for cash easier terms on short-term loans.

SVB’s collapse into FDIC receivership — the second-largest US bank failure in history behind Washington Mutual in 2008 — came suddenly on Friday, following a frenetic couple of days where its long-established customer base of tech startups yanked deposits. After SVB’s collapse, a number of other regional lenders saw their shares plunge amid concerns about the financial stability of smaller banks.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the actions will protect “all depositors,” signaling aid to those whose accounts exceed the typical $250,000 threshold for FDIC insurance.