US sanctions on Russia to remain 'as is': Donald Trump

"Sanctions on Russia will remain as is," Trump told reporters at the White House during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
US sanctions on Russia will remain in place and unchanged for now, President Donald Trump said today, even after the Republican leader's summit with Vladimir Putin two weeks ago in Helsinki."Sanctions on Russia will remain as is," Trump told reporters at the White House during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 08:43 am