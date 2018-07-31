App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

US sanctions on Russia to remain 'as is': Donald Trump

"Sanctions on Russia will remain as is," Trump told reporters at the White House during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US sanctions on Russia will remain in place and unchanged for now, President Donald Trump said today, even after the Republican leader's summit with Vladimir Putin two weeks ago in Helsinki.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 08:43 am

tags #Donald Trump #Russia #US #World News

