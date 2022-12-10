 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US: Russia, Iran moving toward full defence 'partnership'

AP
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defence systems, helicopters and fighter jets, as part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Friday cited U.S. intelligence assessments for the allegations, saying Russia was offering Iran 'an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership.'

Kirby said Russia and Iran were considering standing up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine conflict, while Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter and Iran could receive deliveries of the plane within the year.

"These fighter planes will significantly strengthen Iran’s air force relative to its regional neighbors," Kirby said.

The US allegations are part of a deliberate effort by the U.S. to drive global isolation of Russia, in this case targeted at Arab nations who have looked to contain Iran’s regional malevolence and who have not taken a strong stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia in the conflict by shepherding cuts by the OPEC+ cartel to boost the price of oil, crucial to funding Moscow’s war effort. Saudi Arabia and Iran have been on opposite sides of a yearslong proxy war in Yemen.