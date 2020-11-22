PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: AP

US Rhodes Scholars chosen virtually for the 1st time

The winners include 17 women, 14 men and one nonbinary person.

Associated Press
Representative image

The U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2021 were elected virtually this year for the first time as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe.

The Rhodes Trust announced the 32 winners early Sunday, which include 22 students of color. Ten are Black, which ties the record for the most Black students elected in a single year.

The winners were chosen from a pool of more than 2,300 applicants of which 953 were endorsed by 288 different colleges and universities to study at Oxford University in England.

Sixteen committees invited the strongest applicants to interview virtually. The committees then met virtually to make their selection of two students from each district.

The group includes a student from Southern Connecticut State University and a student from the University of California, Santa Cruz; the first time either university has been represented.

First Published on Nov 22, 2020 10:47 pm

tags #education #Rhodes Scholarship #USA

