US retail sales fall 1.1% in November as virus surges

AFP
December 16, 2020 / 07:33 PM IST

US retail sales fell sharply in November, according to government data released Wednesday, a further sign of economic trouble as COVID-19 cases climbed and lawmakers remained deadlocked on approving economic stimulus.

Sales fell 1.1 percent compared to October, when sales also dipped, the Commerce Department reported, much sharper than expected.

The data were released as the ongoing deadlock in Congress on more fiscal aid as well as the surge in virus cases have raised fears the world's largest economy is heading for a renewed slowdown.
first published: Dec 16, 2020 07:33 pm

