    US restricts exports of some Nvidia chips to Middle East countries

    August 31, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST

    The U.S. government has imposed restrictions on some Nvidia AI chip exports to certain countries in the Middle East, the company said in a regulatory filing this week.

    "During the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, the USG (U.S. government) informed us of an additional licensing requirement for a subset of A100 and H100 products destined to certain customers and other regions, including some countries in the Middle East," Nvidia said in the filing.

    Reuters
