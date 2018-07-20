App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US restaurant bans customer who left a note saying ‘we don’t tip terrorist’

The server Khalil Cavil’s name was circled by the customer, with zero mentioned in the tip field. 

A Texas-based restaurant, Saltgrass Steak House has banned a customer, who left a ‘racist’ note, as a reason for refusing to tip a server.

Khalil Cavil, the server, was at the receiving end as he saw a customer’s bill Saturday night that had a note on top saying, “We don't tip terrorist."

Khalil’s name was circled by the customer to make the message clear, as to whom the comment was addressed to. The bill showed a total amount of $108.73 with zero mentioned in the tip field.

Cavil shared the incident on Facebook. In a Facebook post, that has now been taken down, he said, "At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach," I share this because I want people to understand that this racism and this hatred still exists."

As per a report by USA Today, COO of the restaurant, Terry Turney, said that the customer responsible for putting such a message on the bill has been banned from eating at the steakhouse.

He made his views very clear, "We stand by and support our employee. Racism of any form is unacceptable."

Cavil’s post went viral and he said that he feels more empowered to take on racism and use the love that he is getting to make a difference.

"I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how," he said.

Khalil Cavil has no Middle Eastern roots and the name Khalil means "friend" in Arabic.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 03:48 pm

