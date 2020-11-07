172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-reports-record-increase-in-daily-covid-19-cases-for-third-consecutive-day-6082101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 08:12 AM IST

US reports record increase in daily COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

The outbreak is spreading in every region, with 19 out of 50 states reporting record one-day increases on Friday, according to the Reuters tally.

Representative image
The United States on Friday reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for a third straight day with at least 121,337 new infections, according to a Reuters tally.

The outbreak is spreading in every region, with 19 out of 50 states reporting record one-day increases on Friday, according to the Reuters tally.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 08:05 am

