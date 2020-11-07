US reports record increase in daily COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

The outbreak is spreading in every region, with 19 out of 50 states reporting record one-day increases on Friday, according to the Reuters tally.
The United States on Friday reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for a third straight day with at least 121,337 new infections, according to a Reuters tally.The outbreak is spreading in every region, with 19 out of 50 states reporting record one-day increases on Friday, according to the Reuters tally.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 08:05 am