US reports 1st Omicron-related death

A man in the US state of Texas, who was in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, according to a release from Harris County Public Health.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Rep Ima (Image: AP)

The US has reported its first death due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Texas, according to health officials.

The case is the first known confirmed Omicron-related death in the United States, CNN reported. "The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions," the release said.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death on Monday, saying the man was in his 50s.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Omicron #World News
first published: Dec 21, 2021 10:07 am

