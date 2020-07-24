App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US records over 1,100 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day

Reuters

The United States recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row on July 23, as the outbreak strained hospitals in California, Florida and Texas, according to a Reuters tally.

The rise in the US death toll has not seen back-to-back days with over 1,100 lives lost since late May. Many states and local governments in May lifted restrictions and reopened beaches, restaurants and businesses, triggering a surge in infections of the novel coronavirus in June and an increase in fatalities in July.

So far in July, 17 states have broken one-day records for increases in COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Deaths rose by at least 1,014 to a total of 144,211 on July 23 compared with a rise of 1,135 on July 22 and a jump of 1,141 on July 21. Total cases across the United States surpassed 4 million and rose by at least 60,000 on July 23.

Texas reported at least 174 deaths, Florida 173, California 152 and Arizona 89 deaths. Florida's deaths were a one-day record as were 37 deaths in Tennessee.

Even though deaths are rising in the United States for a second week in a row, they remain well below levels seen in April, when 2,000 people a day on average died from the virus.

Among the 20 countries with the largest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth highest globally for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters analysis.

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 07:38 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #United States #World News

