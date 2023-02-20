 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US reaffirms pledge to deliver jets to Turkey

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

It was Blinken's first visit to Turkey as secretary of state in a trip that was planned before a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday underlined Washington's commitment to delivering F-16 jets to Turkey as he wrapped up a visit during which he pledged solidarity with the earthquake-hit country.

It was Blinken's first visit to Turkey as secretary of state in a trip that was planned before a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, which has now killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Relations between the United States and Turkey have been strained in recent years, but Washington has found Ankara helpful for its mediatory role between Russia and Ukraine since Moscow's invasion last year.

On Monday, Blinken held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they discussed Ukraine and "the need to work more closely" on issues including defence, energy and collective security, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.