US ready to be flexible with North Korea, warns against provocations: Trump's UN envoy

The United States is "prepared to be flexible" in negotiations aimed at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday, but Pyongyang must engage and avoid provocations.
"We have not asked North Korea to do everything before we do anything," Craft told reporters ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea."We are prepared to be flexible, but we cannot solve this problem alone. The DPRK must do its part and it must avoid provocations. It must engage in this process."
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 07:55 am