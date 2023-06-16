English
    US providing $205 million in additional humanitarian aid for Ukraine: Antony Blinken

    Washington has given more than $2.1 billion in humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians, Blinken said, urging other donors to help in the effort.

    Reuters
    June 16, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST
    The United States will provide an additional $205 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

    The aid "provides the people of Ukraine with critical support, including food, safe drinking water, protection services, education, livelihoods, legal assistance, accessible shelter, health care, and more," Blinken said in a statement.

    The money also helps family members maintain contact if they been separated or displaced, he said. More than 6 million people have left Ukraine and more than 5 million have been internally displaced since Russia invaded in February 2022, Blinken said.

    Washington has given more than $2.1 billion in humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians, Blinken said, urging other donors to help in the effort.

    Reuters
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 07:18 pm