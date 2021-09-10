MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US producer prices jump an unprecedented 8.3% in August

Inflation has been stirring as the economy recovers from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession. Supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of workers have pushed prices higher.

Associated Press
September 10, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST

Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers rose 0.7% last month from July after increasing 1% in both June and July.

Inflation has been stirring as the economy recovers from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession. Supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of workers have pushed prices higher. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has called the price spikes temporary and has warned of the dangers of the central bank raising its benchmark interest rate (now near zero) prematurely, potentially stalling the economy's comeback.

Since the pandemic, supply chains have never been the same and likely wont normalize for at least six months, said a report by Contingent Macro Advisors. Only then will we (and, more importantly, the Fed) get a true sense of the trend rate of producer inflation.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices rose 0.6% from July and 6.7% from a year earlier. Food prices were up 2.9% last month after falling in July. Over the past year, wholesale food prices have climbed 12.7%, including surges of 59.2% for beef and 43.5% for shortening and cooking oil. Energy prices rose 0.4% from July and are up 32.3% over the past year.

Close

Related stories

The economy's brisk recovery appears to have hit a late summer lull as COVID-19's highly contagious delta variant discourages Americans from shopping in stores or going out to restaurants. Retail sales dropped in August, and employers added just 235,000 jobs last month, a third of what economists were expecting, and a sharp drop from June and July, when about 1 million jobs were added each month.

The Labor Department's report on August consumer prices comes out Tuesday. Economists expect them to have moderated slightly from July's 5.4% annual uptick, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.
Associated Press
Tags: #Economy #inflation #United States #World News
first published: Sep 10, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.