US presidential race 2024: Hirsh Vardhan Singh is third Indian-American Republican to announce White House bid

In his most recent run for governor, Singh campaigned as a more conservative option, more closely aligned with Trump than the eventual nominee, Jack Ciattarelli, but came in third for the nomination. (Image source: Twitter//@HirshSingh)

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, a 38-year-old Indian-American engineer, has announced his bid to secure the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, the third person of Indian descent set to go toe-to-toe with former president Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

In a video message posted on X, formerly Twitter, on July 28, Singh said "his intention to seek the republican nomination for President of the United States". "I'm entering the race for President," he wrote on the social media platform.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, once a close Trump aide, and tech millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy have already announced their plans to run for president.

In his three-minute video, Singh described himself as a "lifelong Republican and America First conservative who worked to restore a conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party".

"We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 election for the office of president of the United States," said Singh, described as "Trump on steroids" by rival Democrats.

The Indian-American engineer filed his candidacy officially with the Federal Election Commission on July 27, The Hill newspaper reported.

"I'm the only pure-blood candidate for president because I never gave in to the Covid vaccinations," Singh said.

Commenting on Trump's bid, Singh said, "While President Trump was undoubtedly the greatest president of my lifetime and had my support as a MAGA Republican since day one, America needs more".

Make America Great Again slogan was popularised by Trump during his successful 2016 presidential campaign. Though caught in numerous legal battles, Trump is way ahead of his rivals in the Republican Party's nomination race.

Singh also strongly criticised the "corruption" of the Big Tech, and pharmaceutical companies, claiming they "relentlessly attacked our freedoms".

Singh's political career

Singh unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primaries for the governor of New Jersey in 2017 and 2021, for a House seat in 2018, and for Senate in 2020.

In his most recent run for governor, he campaigned as a more conservative option, more closely aligned with Trump than the eventual nominee, Jack Ciattarelli, but came in third for the nomination.

“There's an all-out attack on American family values, parental rights and the marketplace of ideas and open debates. We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values," he said.

According to The Hill, Singh is one of the several long-shot candidates in the race, including former Cranston, Rhode Island, Mayor Steve Laffey, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley.